Sadio Mane has a special message for Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah as he praises their role in the ‘best club in the world’

For five years we’ve had the formidable trio of Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah but they have played their last game together.

Speaking with the club during his goodbye interview, the 30-year-old commented on his famous strike partners: ‘Bobby and Mo – what players! I think there are no other secrets because playing alongside these great players, they make everything easier for me.

‘I think I am just supporting this and especially Bobby, who always dropped and made space for me and Mo, I think it was just incredible.

‘These two players, Liverpool still have great players and you have now Diogo and Diaz also – wow, what a player they have!

‘But it’s normal, it’s the best club in the world, so I wish them all the best, but for me football is always about dedication and to work very, very hard.

‘That’s what I trust and those players did it and are doing it, so I think it will work always well for them’.

Not many outside of the club notice the work that the Brazilian does for the team and in ensuring that his two mates could have more chances on goal.

It’s great that the Senegalese forward had the chance to give him credit for his unselfish work and how can you not mention the ability of our No.11?

For the Bayern Munich man to finish by looking to the future shows that’s what we must do now too, it was an amazing time to be able to watch all three in full flow – now the next generation begins.

