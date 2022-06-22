‘There were enquiries from other clubs’ – Sadio Mane breaks his silence on Liverpool departure ahead of Bayern Munich signing

Sadio Mane will imminently become a Bayern Munich player and he has had his first public interview about the move away from Liverpool.

Speaking with Bild, the 30-year-old said: ‘When my agent first told me about Bayern’s interest, I was immediately excited.

‘I saw myself there right away. For me it was the right club at the right time.

‘It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world and the team is always fighting for every title. So for me it was a very good idea and the right decision to come here.

‘My agent told me that there were enquiries from other clubs. That’s part of the business.

‘But I got the feeling right away when Bayern presented their plan to me. I found myself in Bayern’s plan more than anyone else’.

It’s going to be so strange and so sad to see our (nearly former) No.10 wearing the shirt of another team but at least we can all be happy that it’s not in the Premier League.

The chance to be offered higher wages and still compete at a very high level, was clearly a big plus for the Senegalese forward and suited the stage of his career that he is at.

As we await the final confirmation of the deal, we can all get that pack of tissues ready for an emotional goodbye from the 30-year-old.

