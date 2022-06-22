(Video) Andy Robertson spotted in a hotel pool with Jack Grealish as the pair enjoy the sun in Las Vegas party

Andy Robertson is seemingly fraternising with the enemy, as he’s been spotted on holiday with Jack Grealish.

The rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester City has been very intense for the past few seasons, with the pair battling for most major trophies on offer.

That’s not to say there’s a hatred between the teams though and that is perhaps best illustrated by our left-back joining the £100 million former Aston Villa man on holiday in Las Vegas.

There are several people within the pool and so it doesn’t seem like it’s a holiday strictly for the duo but they both appear to be having a good time.

With just under two weeks until pre-season begins, there’s little reason as to why the pair shouldn’t be letting their hair down and enjoying a much earned break from the football.

When the season starts again, our No.26 will no doubt be as committed as ever to helping ensure that Jurgen Klopp’s side are as successful as possible.

You can view the video of Robertson and Grealish via @MirrorFootball on Twitter:

Jack Grealish and Andy Robertson are having a great time in Las Vegas 😍 pic.twitter.com/FpXBQmdBLi — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 21, 2022

