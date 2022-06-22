(Video) Curtis Jones takes part in LA six-a-side football game with Jeeter FC

Liverpool may not have started pre-season yet but Curtis Jones is ensuring that he remains fresh, ahead of the new campaign.

Our No.17 was invited to take part in a game of football in the Tiki Taka league and played with a side named Jeeter FC.

The league shared a video of the Scouser in action, where he easily weaved in and out of defenders and scored a few decent goals whilst he was at it.

Summer holidays of old for the previous generations of footballers would see them relax and unwind, not that it isn’t the case any more but this generation of players need to remain sharp and fit.

With Jurgen Klopp and his team handing out training regimes for all the players to follow, before their return to Kirkby on the 4th of July, it looks like the 21-year-old is determined to impress this summer.

It’s a big season for the academy graduate and he will be hoping to prove to the club that they don’t need to sign a new centre-midfielder next summer.

You can view the video of Jones via @tikitakalosangeles on Instagram:

