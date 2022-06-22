(Video) ‘How can I say?’ – Sadio Mane issues Liverpool promise in emotional goodbye message to fans after completing Bayern transfer

Sadio Mane confirmed that he will be holding on to his house in Liverpool and promised to return one day as a fan.

The Senegalese international sat down with the club one last time after his move to Bayern Munich was confirmed with the forward having signed a three-year deal with the German champions.

Our former No.10 will be greatly missed by the red half of Merseyside and we wish him all the best with his new employers.

Reflecting on six special years 🤩 Liverpool legend Sadio Mane sat down with us for one last time to say goodbye, after completing his move to Bayern Munich. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 22, 2022