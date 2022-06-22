(Video) ‘If they don’t give him what he wants…’ – Bent shares Salah verdict amid ongoing Liverpool contract impasse

Posted by
(Video) ‘If they don’t give him what he wants…’ – Bent shares Salah verdict amid ongoing Liverpool contract impasse

Darren Bent insisted Mo Salah either agreeing a contract extension or not with Liverpool will have no bearing on his performance levels next term.

The Egyptian international enjoyed a stellar first half of the campaign with the Reds in the 2021/22 campaign, though faltered somewhat after suffering a double dose of heartbreak against Senegal in the AFCON final and the Pharoah’s World Cup qualifier.

There’s no questioning the emotional toll such fixtures will have had on the 30-year-old, though there’ll be plenty expecting our No.11 to be firing on all cylinders once more when the next season rolls in.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of talkSPORT:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top