(Video) ‘If they don’t give him what he wants…’ – Bent shares Salah verdict amid ongoing Liverpool contract impasse

Darren Bent insisted Mo Salah either agreeing a contract extension or not with Liverpool will have no bearing on his performance levels next term.

The Egyptian international enjoyed a stellar first half of the campaign with the Reds in the 2021/22 campaign, though faltered somewhat after suffering a double dose of heartbreak against Senegal in the AFCON final and the Pharoah’s World Cup qualifier.

There’s no questioning the emotional toll such fixtures will have had on the 30-year-old, though there’ll be plenty expecting our No.11 to be firing on all cylinders once more when the next season rolls in.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of talkSPORT:

“He won’t be motivated by money!” ❌ “Because he’s so hungry for goals and records, I don’t think he will change!” 💪 Darren Bent doesn’t expect contract issues to affect Mo Salah at #LFC next season. pic.twitter.com/GBdDvkvcyZ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 22, 2022