‘Wow!’ – Many Liverpool fans will agree with Mane’s favourite moment at Liverpool in farewell interview

Sadio Mane’s exit from Liverpool will tug on the heartstrings of all fans for a multitude of reasons, not least of all for the part he and many others played in the incredible 4-0 comeback at home against Barcelona in the Champions League.

The AFCON winner pointed to the event as his favourite moment at the club in a season where the Reds went on to beat Tottenham in the final and secure their sixth title in the competition.

“Wow! I think it’s good but not a difficult question I will say! I will go first of all for 2019 when we beat Barcelona at home, that was incredible, and as well when we won the Champions League,” the Senegalese international told the club’s official website. “For me, so far that is the best, best moment, or the moment that will stay forever in my head, for sure.”

The former Southampton wide man leaves Merseyside having achieved all that he could in England, helping Jurgen Klopp’s men bring the Premier League crown back to L4 amongst a host of other trophies.

Sadio Mane’s achievements on an individual level and as part of Jurgen Klopp’s first revolution will ensure that his name rings out into eternity.

As such, one can more than understand the ex-Mainz boss’ insistence on supporters being patient with Darwin Nunez ahead of his maiden season with us.

