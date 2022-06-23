16-goal ex-Liverpool man backed to become a ‘superstar’ in new league: ‘It’s a massive deal’

Sadio Mane has been backed to be ‘the new superstar of the Bundesliga’ following his switch away from Liverpool.

Florian Plettenberg shared his confident prediction after a £27.5m deal saw the AFCON winner trade Anfield for the Allianz Arena with the 16-goal (in the English top-flight last term) winger keen on a new challenge.

“This is a massive deal for Bayern Munich and for the Bundesliga. It’s a massive deal for Bayern’s sporting CEO Hasan Salihamidzic,” the journalist was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“Sadio Mane is a world-class player – he has so many capabilities and was very important to the Liverpool team.

“I’m very optimistic Sadio Mane will become the new superstar of the Bundesliga.”

The Senegalese international enjoyed a trophy-laden six years with Jurgen Klopp’s men, playing a pivotal role in the early revolution inspired by the German’s arrival and the subsequent trophy victories that followed.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘passed up’ on chance to sign £34m Arsenal midfielder this summer despite ‘having previously reached an agreement’ – report

Having been perhaps overshadowed at times by the brilliance of teammate Mo Salah – though certainly not underappreciate by fans, it should be emphasised – it’s important that we recognise just how critical the 30-year-old’s contributions were after his initial move from Southampton.

Winning all major trophies in England, Mane deservedly leaves the Premier League as a bona fide modern Liverpool legend who will be greatly missed.

It’s a departure that signals the next stage of the forward line’s development, of course, which is bound to be an exciting new chapter of Klopp’s reign at the Anfield helm.

EOTK INSIDER: Could Liverpool be set for further incomings? The solutions in the squad… and more!