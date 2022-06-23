Adam Lewis completes his fourth loan move away from Liverpool as the 22-year-old searches for first-team football

Adam Lewis has completed a loan move away from Liverpool, with the Scouser entering the final year of his contract.

As reported by the club’s website: ‘Adam Lewis has joined Newport County on a season-long loan.

‘The 22-year-old defender, a graduate of Liverpool’s Academy, will spend 2022-23 with the League Two club.

‘Lewis has previously enjoyed loan stints with Amiens SC, Plymouth Argyle and, most recently, Livingston’.

It looks as though we will be saying goodbye to the full-back next summer, with the 22-year-old never being able to build upon the solitary first-team appearance he made against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth-round replay in February 2020.

He only managed 14 appearances for Livingston last season, although a foot injury did seriously hamper his progression for the SPL outfit.

Best of luck to the academy graduate though and let’s hope he can show everyone his talents for Newport in the upcoming League Two campaign.

