Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is ‘likely to stay’ at Liverpool for final year of contract despite Aston Villa, Newcastle and West Ham interest

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is one of several Liverpool players whose contract will expire this summer but no contract extension has been made yet.

As reported by Neil Jones for GOAL: ‘Anfield sources suggest that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is now likely to stay with the club despite entering the final year of his contract, and despite long-standing interest from Aston Villa, Newcastle and West Ham’.

It seems as though Jurgen Klopp is happy to allow the No.15 to leave the club on a free transfer next summer, when a new midfielder is expected to be signed.

For the money we could receive for the 28-year-old, it probably wouldn’t be worth allowing him to leave the club and leaving ourselves short in the middle of the pitch.

The versatility of the former Arsenal man may also prove vital, with his impressive performances in our front three last season allowing him to further help the squad.

With the introduction of five substitutions in the Premier League and the departure of Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino, we could yet end the next season by rewarding the four-time FA Cup winner with a new deal – if he is allowed the chance to impress with any opportunity handed to him.

