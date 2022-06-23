Another forward option to replace Sadio Mane ‘could still be considered’ by Liverpool but it won’t be Christian Pulisic

Liverpool have lost Sadio Mane and, despite the presence of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, some supporters want the 30-year-old to be replaced.

As reported by Ben Jacobs from CBS Sports: ‘Liverpool are not looking at Christian Pulisic as a ‘Mane replacement’.

‘They already have Núñez. With Origi Milan-bound another attacking option could still be considered, but I am told it won’t be Pulisic’.

READ MORE: Liverpool fans will love ‘typical’ James Milner three-word response to Sadio Mane’s goodbye post to Liverpool

Christian Pulisic had been touted as a possible acquisition for the Reds, more so before the arrival of the 22-year-old from Benfica, but this seems to no longer be an option.

The American may well leave Chelsea in the coming months or years but it looks like the destination will not be Anfield.

With the Senegalese forward leaving the Reds alongside Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino, it will be interesting to see if a different player is handed the opportunity up top by Jurgen Klopp next season.

You can view the update on Liverpool and Pulisic via @JacobsBen on Twitter:

Liverpool are not looking at Christian Pulisic as a 'Mane replacement'. They already have Núñez. With Origi Milan-bound another attacking option could still be considered, but I am told it won't be Pulisic. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 22, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business