Billy Koumetio completes a loan move away from Liverpool as the loanee departures keep coming at Anfield

Billy Koumetio has become the latest Liverpool player to complete a loan move away from the club, as he searches for more experience in the game.

As reported by the club’s website: ‘Liverpool defender Billy Koumetio has completed a loan move to Austria Vienna, subject to international clearance.

‘The centre-back links up with the Austrian Bundesliga side ahead of 2022-23 as he builds up further senior experience’.

Having featured for the Reds against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup last season, the centre-back has made two appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s team to date.

With three years remaining on his current deal, the boss will be able to use this move to Austria Vienna as a good barometer to see whether the 19-year-old is cut out for his squad.

It’s now up to the French defender to prove that he deserves some more first-team chances at Anfield. Best of luck for the season ahead!

