Darts legend savages Manchester United over transfer business in hilarious online swipe

Manchester United have already had their fair share of poor luck when it comes to their business in the summer window with Darwin Nunez amongst several pursuits to have gone awry.

The Red Devils’ efforts have unsurprisingly attracted criticism across the fanbase and beyond with darts superstar Michael van Gerwen the latest to fire a shot at Erik ten Hag’s outfit on Twitter over their reported shortlist.

I’m a Champions League player I’m not dropping down 😝 https://t.co/0XTJ7HdMvH — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) June 23, 2022

The Manchester-based side is said to be hot on the heels of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong though the transfer poker game between the two clubs has yet to be resolved.

It’s at times like this that we can’t help but recall the horrifying reality of our former head coach Brendan Rodgers enlisting the help of Steven Gerrard to support our recruitment efforts.

Fast forward to the Jurgen Klopp era and things have, thankfully, changed significantly for the better with Michael Edwards revolutionising our transfer strategy.

So far, it would seem that the apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree after understudy Julian Ward took over the reins.

Indeed, we’ve seem some stellar acquisitions already this summer with Darwin Nunez the pick of the bunch, not to forget the Englishman’s pivotal role in leading negotiations with FC Porto for Luis Diaz in the winter.

