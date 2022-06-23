Enrique names two players who would be ‘perfect’ transfers for Liverpool this summer

Jose Enrique has stated his belief that either one of West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen or Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka would be ‘perfect’ options for Liverpool to pursue this summer.

The Spaniard shared his thoughts on Twitter amid ongoing uncertainty around Mo Salah’s future with the Egyptian set to engage in another round of talks over his future at Anfield.

Jarrod or Saka will be perfect for us but I understand what you mean with our owners not a chance… — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) June 23, 2022

As things stand, the man the Kop dubbed ‘the Egyptian King’ will leave Jurgen Klopp’s side on a free next year should a breakthrough in negotiations not be achieved.

Reports noting that talks are likely to bleed into the start of the 2022/23 season will hardly fill fans with confidence over such a positive eventuality occurring given prior experience with, most recently, Gini Wijnaldum.

That being said, it has to be acknowledged that Liverpool very much remains one of the more ideal projects to commit to – particularly in light of the fact that our former Borussia Dortmund head coach has extended his stay at the helm until 2026.

Assuming that Salah can deliver at least another three or four quality years of football, he’ll continue to be guided by one of the leading managers in world football in a side that shows no sign of giving up in its dogged pursuit of silverware.

