Ex-Red Andy Carroll could face Liverpool in Champions League next season after transfer update – report

Liverpool (pot 2) could potentially meet former striker Andy Carroll in the Champions League should the Englishman link up with Club Brugge who have been placed into pot 4.

This comes courtesy of HLN Sport (via talkSPORT), with the publication noting that the Belgian outfit qualified for the tournament after topping the Jupiler Pro League.

The 33-year-old enjoyed limited success with the Reds following a big-money move from Newcastle United, registering 17 goal contributions in 58 games (across all competitions).

It would be somewhat strange to see our former hitman filing out in Europe’s top competition against us, though we’d certainly wish Carroll all the best with his move should a reported medical be completed without complications.

On our end, we’ll be hoping to follow a similar trajectory to that which we previously experienced after heartbreak suffered against Real Madrid in Kyiv with some European success next term.

Having come so close to a historic season in the prior campaign, Jurgen Klopp’s men have all the encouragement they need to go out and improve on what was a thrilling season.

