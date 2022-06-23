Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool ‘will get in the running’ for sensational midfielder next summer who meets Klopp’s criteria

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool will be ‘in the running’ for Jude Bellingham next summer with the Reds said to be prioritising a new midfielder at that point.

One report claimed that Jurgen Klopp has already briefed Julian Ward on the qualities he’d like a potential addition in that department to possess – attributes one might argue are already possessed by the aforementioned England international.

“I think Jude Bellingham will stay at Borussia Dortmund this summer,” the Italian was quoted as saying by Wett Freunde (via Football Fancast).

“I really have no doubts about that. Dortmund are convinced the player will stay and he is ready to stay. I see no problems between the two parties.

“But I’m sure Liverpool will get in the running for Jude Bellingham next summer. Let’s wait and see what Borussia Dortmund plans for next summer. But Liverpool will be in the running for him.”

One would certainly argue that when looking for a ‘multi-functional operator with technique and athleticism in equal abundance’, you’d be hardpressed to find many better alternatives to the teenage sensation.

Given that the former Birmingham City youth prospect looks set to become a generational talent, it’s hard to see Liverpool not throwing their hat into the ring when the opportunity arises.

By that point, of course, as Empire of the Kop are reliably informed, they’ll be met with heavy resistance in the form of Real Madrid, with many other parties more than likely to be involved.

We’ll have to hope that the project led by Jurgen Klopp – should Bellingham’s wage demands not prove to be prohibitive to a move – proves the most appealing of the bunch.

