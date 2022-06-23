Fabrizio Romano drops release clause update on Liverpool target Reds lined up as Nunez alternative

Posted by
Fabrizio Romano drops release clause update on Liverpool target Reds lined up as Nunez alternative

Christopher Nkunku had reportedly been lined up as a potential alternative to Darwin Nunez had Liverpool failed to get their man.

The prospect of signing the RB Leipzig star, however, may very well remain appealing after Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Twitter that the player’s release clause – numbering at £51.5m – is set to kick in next summer.

Shining centrally, however, one might argue that the Frenchman, talented as he is, would not be the ideal addition to the Reds’ squad next time around given the availability of the Uruguayan international and Diogo Jota.

READ MORE: Enrique names two players who would be ‘perfect’ transfers for Liverpool this summer

A right-sided winger will likely be the priority if Mo Salah doesn’t extend his career on Merseyside, though cover would remain appreciated either way.

Liverpool will turn attention to Christopher Nkunku if Darwin Nunez bid fails

Questions may then be raised about his suitability to Liverpool’s project as things currently stand unless our recruitment team sees Nkunku thriving behind the forward line.

That being said, the 24-year-old has enjoyed some success on the left-flank when previously tasked to make a nuisance of himself out wide.

Perhaps Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff may see some potential in the forward hugging the opposite flank where we have no experienced alternatives to our No.11.

EOTK INSIDER: Could Liverpool be set for further incomings? The solutions in the squad… and more!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top