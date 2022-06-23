Fabrizio Romano drops release clause update on Liverpool target Reds lined up as Nunez alternative

Christopher Nkunku had reportedly been lined up as a potential alternative to Darwin Nunez had Liverpool failed to get their man.

The prospect of signing the RB Leipzig star, however, may very well remain appealing after Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Twitter that the player’s release clause – numbering at £51.5m – is set to kick in next summer.

Christopher Nkunku’s release clause with RB Leipzig will be valid starting from summer 2023. Also, it could reach higher figures – as happened with other Leipzig clauses in the past. 🔴🇫🇷 #Nkunku For sure, many top clubs are already well informed on Nkunku’s situation. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2022

Official and confirmed. Christopher Nkunku extends his contract with RB Leipzig until June 2026, deal now signed and sealed. 🚨🔒 #Leipzig There’s a release clause included in the new deal for €60m. pic.twitter.com/mjZMyrs85s — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2022

Shining centrally, however, one might argue that the Frenchman, talented as he is, would not be the ideal addition to the Reds’ squad next time around given the availability of the Uruguayan international and Diogo Jota.

READ MORE: Enrique names two players who would be ‘perfect’ transfers for Liverpool this summer

A right-sided winger will likely be the priority if Mo Salah doesn’t extend his career on Merseyside, though cover would remain appreciated either way.

Questions may then be raised about his suitability to Liverpool’s project as things currently stand unless our recruitment team sees Nkunku thriving behind the forward line.

That being said, the 24-year-old has enjoyed some success on the left-flank when previously tasked to make a nuisance of himself out wide.

Perhaps Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff may see some potential in the forward hugging the opposite flank where we have no experienced alternatives to our No.11.

EOTK INSIDER: Could Liverpool be set for further incomings? The solutions in the squad… and more!