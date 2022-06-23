Four Liverpool players expected to sign new contracts at Anfield with Mo Salah’s deal remaining ‘unresolved, with no progression’

Liverpool are looking to tie down the long-term futures of several players, as major transfer incomings look over for the summer.

As reported by Neil Jones for GOAL: ‘Liverpool plan to hold talks with Naby Keita and Joe Gomez over new contracts, while Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott are also in line for fresh deals.

‘Mohamed Salah’s situation remains unresolved, with no progression between the two parties over an extension at this stage.’

READ MORE: Sadio Mane responds to Mo Salah’s farewell post as the pair say their goodbyes following five years playing together

Mo Salah’s situation has been rumbling on for what feels like years and that doesn’t show any sign of slowing down for the entirety of the upcoming season.

Joe Gomez and Naby Keita’s contracts have also been touted recently, with it looking like positive news for and from both men.

As for Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott, this is the first real mention on their deals being extended and it really does feel like Jurgen Klopp is ready to assemble his next great team.

It’s going to be a few years of slow transition but the blueprint for the team that the boss will leave behind at Anfield, is really taking shape.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business