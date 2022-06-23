Jeremy Doku touted as Sadio Mane replacement as winger sets his sights on the Premier League

Sadio Mane has left Liverpool and, despite the arrival of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, we are reportedly looking for a replacement.

As reported by The Express: ‘Liverpool fans may be pining for a direct replacement for Sadio Mane out wide after the Senegalese star departed for Bayern Munich on Wednesday afternoon. And Liverpool have previously already looked at a direct replacement in the form of Jeremy Doku – who has dropped a huge hint that he is destined for the Premier League in the not-so-distant future.

“I want to do everything to become one of the best players in the world, at one of the biggest clubs in the world, in the English Premier League if possible. And I am working hard for that,” Doku told RTBF. Doku could be the heir to the throne of the Senegal hero given he too seems to have an energetic, high-tempo style’.

The Belgian rose to fame during Euro 2020, where he impressed with exciting performances for his national side.

The 20-year-old only managed two goals and two assists, across 18 games for Stade Rennais last season though – although knee, hamstring and calf injuries seriously hampered his progress.

He may be one to watch for the future, with his contract ending in 2025, with it seeming very unlikely that Jurgen Klopp would be adding any further firepower this summer.

