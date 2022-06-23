Liverpool and Manchester United to play each other in another legends game with Anfield hosting the September match-up

Liverpool faced Manchester United in May and ran out as victors of the Legends of the North charity game.

As reported on the club’s website, the two teams will meet again soon: ‘Liverpool FC Legends will face Manchester United Legends at Anfield on Saturday September 24, 2022 in a bid to retain their crown as Legends of The North.

‘LFC Legends won the first leg of the Legends of the North fixture in May, beating their Man United counterparts 3-1 at Old Trafford, with Mark Gonzalez scoring a fantastic brace.

‘The Reds will once again be managed by Sir Kenny Dalglish, with support from Ian Rush. A stellar line-up of legends for both teams will be announced soon’.

Last time out saw players such as Jamie Carragher, Dirk Kuyt, Stewart Downing, Andriy Voronin, Maxi Rodriguez and Luis Garcia feature – raising over £1 million for Manchester charities.

This time out, the legends will be helping raise money for the LFC Foundation and it’s great that this spectacle can help raise so much money for some brilliant causes.

If you’re free, want to watch some of our greatest players and raise money for charity – tickets are available now here.

