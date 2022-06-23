Liverpool could be set for £15m influx as Nottingham Forest in talks for international defender wanted by another PL club – report

Nottingham Forest are reportedly keen to get a deal done with Liverpool for the services of out-of-favour fullback, Neco Williams.

The transfer, which could well be in excess of £15m, as covered by The Telegraph, would add to the £27.5m guaranteed fee already received from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane.

With £42.5m – potentially rising to £44.25m should the Tricky Trees manage to purchase Taiwo Awoniyi, as the Merseysiders previously inserted a 10% sell-on clause in the deal that took the Nigerian to Union Berlin – in the bank, it would mean a significant dent already in the £64m outlay for Darwin Nunez.

There is the expectation in some quarters that further incomings could be on the way should we manage to get our outgoings out of the door early on in the summer window.

As many will be more than familiar with already, however, Liverpool are only really likely to evolve their interest in a player should the right conditions be available.

There will be a willingness to spend big on a new midfielder, for instance, though it’s understood the position has been made a priority for the next window after a failed move for Aurelien Tchouameni.

With us being a reactionary actor in the market, of course, things could quickly change should it become clear that an ideal target’s club is open to a transfer and that the individual in question’s demands fit within our wage structure.

