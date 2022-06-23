Liverpool fans will love ‘typical’ James Milner three-word response to Sadio Mane’s goodbye post to Liverpool

Sadio Mane has departed Liverpool for Bayern Munich and his goodbye post to our supporters received plenty of replies.

From supporters to players, the outpouring of love towards the 30-year-old was clear to see – although some comments were a little more heartfelt that others.

An abundance of emoji represented tears and hearts were used but one man kept it simple and straight down the middle – James Milner.

In response to the lengthy goodbye from the new Bayern Munich man, our vice captain went for the reply of: ‘Good luck mate’.

There’s nothing wrong with it and it’s a lovely gesture from our No.7 but when viewed alongside the array of beautiful messages, and knowing the person who wrote it, it’s hard not to raise a smirk.

We’re sure that the 36-year-old was a little more heartfelt when he said farewell in person but this does feel like a ‘typical’ response from the veteran.

You can view the post and message from Mane, and the response from Milner, via Instagram:

