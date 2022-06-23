‘Liverpool know when to let go of their players’ – BBC pundit praises Liverpool’s transfer policy as Sadio Mane departs

Liverpool said goodbye to Sadio Mane and although the decision was a sad one, it has been praised by one BBC pundit.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast, Nigel Reo-Coker said: “He [Sadio Mane] took Liverpool to another level and clearly it is a big loss.

“But they are always planning ahead and have got the structure and pieces in place to deal with departures.

“From a business perspective, it’s the right time to sell Mane. Other clubs play hardball over players and then lose them on free transfers a year later.

“I think they could learn from how Liverpool know when to let go of their players.”

This planning ahead meant that, regardless of the involvement of Tottenham’s reported bid, Luis Diaz arrived before we needed him and Darwin Nunez was signed quickly.

Incomings and outgoings are vital in football and that has been an area we have been almost universally praised for, since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp.

It won’t be the same without our No.10 but we quickly made the decision to cash in and build towards the future of the club.

