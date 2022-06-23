Liverpool to face Red Salzburg as failed Champions League last 16 draw comes to fruition seven months later

Liverpool and Red Bull Salzburg should have played each other in December but because of a Champions League redraw, it never happened.

As reported by the club’s website, we will now meet the Austrians seven months down the line: ‘Liverpool have added a clash with Red Bull Salzburg to their list of pre-season fixtures for next month.

‘The Reds will face the Austrian side on Wednesday July 27 at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, with kick-off 7pm BST’.

That means Jurgen Klopp’s side will now face Manchester United, Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig, Salzburg, Manchester City (Community Shield) and Strasbourg – before the Premier League curtain raiser against Fulham.

It’s a relatively packed schedule now with six games in five different countries, all whilst the boss will put the players through their paces and get their fitness as high as possible.

These games are never about results and so the main interest from supporters will be getting to see the likes of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay for the first time.

