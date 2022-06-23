Marco Asensio would ‘prefer a move to AC Milan over Liverpool’ despite the interest shown from Jurgen Klopp

Despite the reports that our transfer business is over, that doesn’t stop links with more players – such as Marco Asensio.

As reported by BBC Sport (via The Mail and Sport): ‘Marco Asensio would reportedly prefer a move to AC Milan over Liverpool as he would be more guaranteed of a starting place with the Italian champions.

‘The attacking midfielder, who is out of contract next summer at Real Madrid, will likely be available at a cut price this window and is believed to be of considerable interest to various European clubs.

‘According to Spanish publication Sport, Jurgen Klopp likes the player but Asensio is uncertain of a move to Merseyside owing to concerns over a starting place in Liverpool’s XI’.

It’s interesting that the Spanish international would prefer a move to Italy over Merseyside, particularly given the success of Jurgen Klopp’s side in the past few years.

Perhaps the 26-year-old doesn’t want to be sitting on the bench any more, after struggling to hold down a first-team place for Real Madrid.

If our boss and the club have shown an interest in the attacker and he doesn’t want the move though, more fool him.

