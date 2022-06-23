Michael Edwards set to make Liverpool more money from clever move made last summer as Anfield exit nears

Michael Edwards has been an integral figure at Liverpool for many a year despite rare public appearances; a reality somewhat well-suited to the transfer guru given the nature of his dealings with the Anfield-based outfit.

One prior piece of business arranged last summer with Taiwo Awoniyi looks set to pay dividends for the Merseysiders this year following a potential transfer to Nottingham Forest, as reported on Twitter by Ryan Taylor.

Taiwo Awoniyi set to undergo Nottingham Forest medical ahead of club-record £17.5m switch from Union Berlin. Liverpool to receive £1.75m due to 10% sell-on clause negotiated by Michael Edwards. Two other Premier League sides also recently enquired about his release clause. #NFFC — Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylorSport) June 22, 2022

Though only minor, the club certainly won’t sniff at an extra £1.75m in the coffers from the Nigerian’s return to England.

Having enjoyed a stellar season in the German top-flight with Union Berling (registering 20 goals across all competitions last term), it seems to be a quality addition for Steve Cooper’s men ahead of their return to Premier League.

Though Julian Ward appears to have taken to his new responsibilities with great aplomb, it shouldn’t be forgotten just how vital a role our former sporting director played in enabling Liverpool’s return to the pinnacle of club football with remarkable deals like Philippe Coutinho’s big-money switch to La Liga.

Selfishly, we hope no other club in England gets to enjoy his remarkable negotiating skills and general business nous, though he’d be more than well-equipped to take on any challenge across Europe’s top outfits.

