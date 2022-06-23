(Photo) Only one Red remains from old Liverpool team bus snap that shows how far Klopp’s men have come

One old team photo early on in Jurgen Klopp’s reign as Liverpool boss displays a handful of former first-teamers, of which only Bobby Firmino remains.

Sadio Mane most recently departed the group following a highly successful six years with the Anfield-based outfit in which he helped bring back the league title to Merseyside after a 30-year hiatus.

It’s incredible to see how much this squad has changed over the years as our German tactician brought in and nurtured new talents like Mo Salah, Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk, to name a few, who have helped catapult the side into the stratosphere of club football.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Reddit user u/Asad_OG: