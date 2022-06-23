Raheem Sterling’s first-choice transfer away from Man City was a return to Liverpool according to surprising new report

It’s difficult to ever imagine Raheem Sterling back in the famous red of Liverpool – the club that transformed him into the exciting talent courted and bought by Manchester City.

Yet, it would appear that nostalgia is motivating the Englishman ahead of a potential exit away from the Premier League champions with Robin Bairner sharing that the player’s ‘first choice’ move this summer was a return to his former club.

“Raheem Sterling may be destined to leave Manchester City for Chelsea or Barcelona, but the England winger’s first choice this summer was Liverpool, FootballTransfers’ sources have learned,” the reporter wrote for footballtransfers.com.

“With a year left on his contract, Sterling faces a big decision with regards his future: does he commit to another year at City, where there have been few rumblings of a potential new deal, or will he seek a transfer elsewhere?

“The 27-year-old is approaching the peak years of his career but has been given few guarantees by Pep Guardiola that he is a key figure in City’s long-term plans.

“FootballTransfers has learned that the England winger did try to push for a move back to Liverpool and even went so far as to enquire about the possibility. However, this was knocked back.”

With his contract set to expire next summer, it would appear that the Sky Blues are keen to cash in on the 27-year-old now rather than risk losing the winger for nothing next year.

Though evidently still a talent of great quality, we’d have to rule out the possibility of a return for the England international straight away for a number of reasons.

His ability to play across the forward line, it has to be said, is more than appealing, however, a chequered past with Liverpool coupled with a potentially prohibitive asking price from our title rivals will no doubt be serious factors obstructing a move on our part.

There’s also the reality to consider that at 27 years of age Sterling doesn’t fit into the preferred age bracket of stars we like to bring in with us likely to think more long-term with our next addition to the front-three – particularly with Mo Salah’s contract expiring next summer as things stand.

