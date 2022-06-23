(Video) ‘If you ask me…’ – Neil Jones drops Liverpool summer transfer window prediction amid ongoing rumours

Neil Jones admitted that Liverpool could still be due a surprise transfer this summer, though the journalist does expect that the Reds have ‘probably’ completed their list of incomings for the window.

What makes the side’s transfer strategy distinct from many an outfit in Europe is its determination to secure top targets (or those at least close to the top of the shortlist) – even if it means being patient until the right opportunity arises.

As a deal for Luis Diaz in January highlighted, of course, we can be reactionary when the occasion calls for it and we could well see the landscape change quite suddenly should the right man become available for the right price.

