(Video) Neil Jones certain Liverpool could have beaten Man City to 20-goal hitman had one factor not been an issue

Neil Jones noted it’s highly unlikely that Liverpool will ever go toe to toe with Manchester City for a transfer target when it comes to the wage packet being offered.

On that point, the Goal journalist shared his belief that the Reds could have beaten the Sky Blues to the signing of Erling Haaland – who registered 20 German top-flight efforts last term – had they been prepared to offer compensation agreeable to the player and his representatives.

As many fans are more than aware of, however, the Merseysiders are generally unprepared to offer a lucrative deal to a transfer option unless they are considered to be one of the leading talents in their particular position.

