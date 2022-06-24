Bayern Munich’s Sporting Director makes Serge Gnabry contract admission amid reports linking the German with a move to Liverpool

With Sadio Mane now announced as a Bayern Munich player, it appears that Serge Gnabry’s future at the Allianz Arena is very much up in the air.

Bayern Munich Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic has spoken recently about the former Arsenal man’s contract situation and admitted that although they want to retain the German international’s services, they will ‘find a solution that makes everyone happy’.

“We really want to keep him [Gnabry]. I hope that he chooses Bayern. If a player doesn’t want to decide for the club, then we can find a solution that makes everyone happy,” Salihamidzic said (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano).

This follows a report from earlier this month that claimed Liverpool have held talks with the 26-year-old and he could be available for just half of his current £68m valuation due to the fact his current deal is set to expire in 12 months time.

With the arrival of Mane, Gnabry may now feel that his position is under threat and could therefore seek a move away from the club.

Liverpool have already strengthened their attacking options this summer with the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica and Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.

Luis Diaz also arrived at Anfield from FC Porto in January meaning the signing of another forward player may not be on the cards.

It’s believed strengthening the midfield area is the club’s next priority, but after 18-year-old defender Calvin Ramsay was signed from Aberdeen recently, it’s believed that that move was the club’s last incoming of the summer.

We will just have to wait and see what happens in the coming weeks, but it certainly appears that Gnabry could be on his way out of Bayern.

