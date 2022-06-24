Divock Origi ‘will be announced’ at his new club ‘next week’ as the Belgian finally settles on his next football destination

Despite long standing rumours with AC Milan and Divock Origi, there has still been no official confirmation on his next move.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano though: ‘Divock Origi will be announced as new AC Milan signing next week. Deal completed in May, no issues – it’s just matter of time to see Divock unveiled as new Milan player. 🔴⚫️ #ACMilan

‘Villarreal asked for informations weeks ago but no way – Origi only wanted AC Milan move’.

It’s a slight surprise to hear that Villarreal enquired about his services as recently as a few weeks ago but the assumed destination has remained the same.

The Belgian’s final Champions League goal for the Reds came against the Italians and inside the San Siro, so he certainly has form with them already.

It’s safe to say that all of us will wish him nothing but the best of luck in the next chapter of his journey, although he will be greatly missed.

