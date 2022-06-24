Everton are one of four Premier League clubs interested in signing ex-Liverpool favourite Gini Wijnaldum from PSG – report

Since leaving Liverpool for PSG last summer, Gini Wijnaldum has struggled to settle in the French capital and its now believed that the Ligue 1 champions are willing to let him leave the club.

It’s believed that clubs from Italy, Germany and Spain are interested in the midfielder, and in the Premier League alone there are four clubs monitoring the Dutchman’s situation, that’s according to 90min.

Everton are reportedly one of the parties interested in making a move for the former Reds No. 5, but with two years remaining on his current deal at Parc Des Princes, it appears that a loan switch is more likely.

READ MORE: Bayern Munich’s Sporting Director makes Serge Gnabry contract admission amid reports linking the German with a move to Liverpool

The 31-year-old was a vital player for Jurgen Klopp during his time at Anfield, winning the Champions League and Premier League during his time and scoring some vital goals for the club.

He left 12 months ago when his contract expired and his departure received mixed responses from Liverpool supporters.

Some claimed that the former Newcastle man left the club in order to earn a bigger wage elsewhere, whilst others understood his decision to seek a new challenge after giving his all in a Red shirt.

The Holland international was crowned the Ligue 1 Flop Signing of the Year recently after a tough start to his PSG career.

He was left out of their squad completely for the knockout stages of the Champions League and registered just three goals and three assists in 38 appearances last term (across all competitions).

As well as the Goodison Park outfit, Leicester, West Ham and Wolves are reportedly interested in the dynamic midfielder.

Liverpool are wanting to strengthen their midfield options in the near future so you’d have every right to question why the Reds aren’t enquiring about brining Wijnaldum back to Anfield, but Fabrizio Romano has recently quashed any reports linking him with a move back to Merseyside.

It’s a shame to see how much he’s struggled since leaving Liverpool, but the best way for him to return to his best form surely isn’t by signing for the side just across Stanley Park, is it?

#Ep55 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Farewell Sadio Mane, Mo Salah contract hope… & more!