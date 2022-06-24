Ex-Red explains what transfer business Liverpool must do in order to avoid a disappointing season similar to the 2020/21 campaign

Brad Friedel has explained why it wouldn’t be a ‘let-down’ if Liverpool aren’t to win the Premier League title next season but has claimed that Jurgen Klopp will be focussing on strengthening his midfield this summer in order to ensure they challenge Manchester City next term.

The Reds were pipped to the title last season by Pep Guardiola’s side, but they’ll be hoping to go one further in the new campaign and lift the league title for the first time since 2020.

“The Premier League title is hard to win, especially when you’re going up against a team like Manchester City,” the former USA International told 888sport.

“So, I wouldn’t say it would be a let-down if Liverpool don’t win it this season but of course they will really, really want to lift that trophy. They’re so close and they’re so good.”

Ex-Red Friedel understands that a bit of luck is needed during the campaign in order to be as successful as possible, but after strengthening their attacking options with the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica and Fabio Carvalho from Fulham already this window, midfield is the area that Klopp and his coaching staff will be ‘focussing on’.

During the 2020/21 campaign, the Anfield outfit suffered a major defensive injury crisis which saw midfielders having to drop in and play at the centre of defence.

This resulted in a trophy less campaign, with Champions League qualification only being secured on the final day – something that Friedel warned may happen again if midfield reinforcements aren’t added in the coming weeks.

“If Liverpool went through the whole season with no injuries and no suspensions in midfield then they’ll be okay. But that usually doesn’t happen.

“Now that Mane is out and Nunez is in, I think Jurgen Klopp and his staff will be focusing on midfield, that’s where they’ll be looking, but it will take a special player to come in, because he will have to be better than what they have or younger with the potential of being better.

“I don’t think Jurgen Klopp will need the fans or me to tell him that. I think that’s a fair assessment of where things are. If they endure a season like a couple of years ago where their midfield is depleted like their defence was, then it will be hard for them.”

It’s hard to disagree with the 51-year-old.

Strength in depth is vital all over the pitch in the Premier League, especially when you’re a side like us that will be wanting to be as competitive as possible on all fronts.

We were so close to pulling off a magnificent quadruple last term, but it wasn’t meant to be.

With the recent signing of Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen, the 18-year-old is expected to be the last arrival at Anfield this summer, but you never know.

We were reportedly interested in Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco before he opted to join Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham is another name that’s been linked to the club recently, but it’s believed that we will revisit any potential deal for the England international next summer.

Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella is a alternative midfield target but with his current valuation set at £77m, that price tag may put us off from any potential move this year.

