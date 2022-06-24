Fabrizio Romano on Liverpool’s links with Marco Asensio and thinking it’s ‘something for the end of the transfer window’

Marco Asensio is a name that has been touted several times with a move to Liverpool and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update.

Speaking with WettFreunde, the Italian journalist said: “I think that would be really difficult. It could maybe be something for the end of the transfer window. In case Liverpool decide to change their position. But at the moment they say internally that they are happy with the squad they have.

“It could depend on the impact of the young players who signed them. For example Fabio Carvalho, who was fantastic in the league at Fulham and who is believed to be ready for the first team to play at the highest level at Liverpool. Of course, while we’re preparing, we’ll have to wait and see how it develops and everything else.

“Nothing is in sight for Marco Asensio as Liverpool are very happy with Darwin (Nunez), (Fabio) Carvalho and (Calvin) Ramsay. They are very happy with their transfer window. They are already thinking about new contract extensions. They plan for the future and not just for the present”.

It’s good to see that the concentration is now on extending deals for players within the club, as we look to tie down as many members of the successful squad we have.

Jurgen Klopp has an intensive month with his players during pre-season, where he can then assess whether we need another body in midfield or up front.

Because of our fluid nature within the transfer market, that could open the door for a deal, and potentially one with the Real Madrid attacker, in August.

