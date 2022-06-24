(Image) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain uploads images of him training alongside Premier League midfielder ahead of pre-season

There’s been some odd combinations this summer and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has tried his best at imitating Andy Robertson and Jack Grealish.

Our No.15 has taken to his Instagram account, alongside the imaginative caption of ‘⚽️’, to share images of his holiday football training.

Alongside the newly engaged 28-year-old was the Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, with the pair having already been pictured together this summer.

It’s great to see that the former Arsenal man is using the time before pre-season even begins, to make himself as sharp as possible for the season ahead.

Perhaps it is a little strange that he is doing so with a Premier League ‘rival’ but it may help both have a fresh take on some training regimes and drills.

With our midfielder entering the final year of his contract and the Reds after a new centre-mid next summer, this could be the perfect time for the England international to stake his claim in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield and he is clearly getting plenty of work in early.

You can view the image of Oxlade-Chamberlain and Maddison via Instagram:

