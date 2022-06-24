(Image) Darwin Nunez enjoys birthday meal by the sea as his final days before pre-season can be spent in relaxation

Thanks to Liverpool’s speedy movement in the transfer market, Darwin Nunez has been able to enjoy his birthday in the sun.

The now 23-year-old has his new move to Merseyside tied up and was able to enjoy a break, before pre-season begins with his new teammates on the 4th of July.

Posting to his Instagram account, the Uruguayan uploaded an image of himself enjoying a birthday meal in a very idyllic location.

The picture shows that he was enjoying the break with his partner, as the former Benfica man used the caption of: ‘gracias 🦀 por venir a mi cumple 🤣 (thanks 🦀 for coming to my birthday 🤣)’.

It’s going to be a big season ahead for our new forward and there will be pressure on him to perform to a level that has become expected of Jurgen Klopp’s forwads.

It’s nice that he can enjoy a break before the hard work begins though, with a first season in the Premier League a little over one month away.

You can view the post via Nunez’s Instagram stories:

