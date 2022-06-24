‘LEGEND’ – Adrian sends emotional farewell message to Sadio Mane as he completes his move to Bayern Munich

Adrian has sent an emotional farewell message to Sadio Mane after the Senegal international completed his move to Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old was officially announced as a Bayern player on Wednesday and brought to an end his wonderful six-year stay at Anfield – he leaves as a Liverpool legend, something our Spanish ‘keeper was keen to point out when he took to Twitter to thank our former No. 10.

“You will be remembered as a LEGEND for sure, but neither goals nor assists nor great games will ever surpass the WONDERFUL and HUMBLE person you are! #ThanksSadio,” Adrian tweeted.

After arriving from Southampton in 2016, the winger netted 120 goals in 269 games and won every major trophy possible during his time on Merseyside.

His Liverpool deal was set to expire at the end of next season so the club therefore decided to cash in on the AFCON winner rather than losing him for free in 12 months time.

The famous front free of Mane, Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino has now been separated, but it’s time for Liverpool new-boy Darwin Nunez to show that he’s more than capable to provide the firepower.

It’s of course sad to see Sadio leave, but we’re looking forward to the new campaign and potentially seeing a slight change in style from Jurgen Klopp.

You can see our No. 13’s tweet below:

You will be remembered as a LEGEND for sure, but neither goals nor assists nor great games will ever surpass the WONDERFUL and HUMBLE person you are! #ThanksSadio pic.twitter.com/wfTa8TsHcH — ADRI x ACCEM (@AdriSanMiguel) June 23, 2022

