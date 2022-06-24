Liverpool ‘putting too much pressure’ on Darwin Nunez and slow start could mean Liverpool are ‘effectively out of the title race’

Liverpool have put faith in Darwin Nunez to replace the goals and performances of Sadio Mane but Paul Merson believes it could be too much pressure for the 23-year-old.

Writing for Sportskeeda, the 54-year-old said: ‘Relying on Darwin Nunez to come in and hit the ground running immediately like Luis Diaz did is putting too much pressure on the kid, because stuff like that happens once in a blue moon.

‘When you’re competing against a relentless Manchester City side, you’re effectively out of the title race if you start the season slowly, so it’ll be interesting to see how Liverpool cope without Mane’.

READ MORE: Sadio Mane wanted Liverpool exit because Jurgen Klopp ‘belittled’ AFCON says pundit who blames the German for departure

It feels very early to be declaring sides in or out of the title race for next season, although the tiny gap between ourselves and Manchester City can (as we know all too well) go down to a single point.

The truth is though, we have Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota to help an assumed front three of Luis Diaz, Mo Salah and our new Uruguayan signing.

There’s no pressure on Jurgen Klopp to throw our new No.27 in at the deep end straight away and more than enough talent for him to be eased into the squad – thus removing plenty of pressure from his shoulders.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business