Liverpool to receive 10% sell-on fee as 24-year-old Nigerian international completes his Premier League move

Liverpool have managed to make themselves some more money this window, as a sell-on clause has been triggered.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano: ‘Nottingham Forest have signed all the paperworks for Taiwo Awoniyi deal with Union Berlin. It’s done and sealed, agreement completed. 🔴 #NFFC

‘£17m release clause triggered and Liverpool will receive 10% of the transfer’.

Taiwo Awoniyi spent six years as our player, despite never making a first-team appearance for the Reds due to issues with work permits and international clearance.

After shining for Union Berlin, the Nigerian international was snapped up on a permanent deal last year and has now been signed by newly promoted Nottingham Forest.

It’s good for the 24-year-old that he has now been handed the chance to play in England and great for ourselves that the sell-on clause was activated so quickly.

