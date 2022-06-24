Liverpool U21s Papa John’s Trophy group stage confirmed ahead of three games against Northern opponents

Liverpool U21s are permitted to take part in the Papa John’s Trophy and their group stage has now been confirmed.

As reported by the club’s website: ‘Liverpool U21s will face Accrington Stanley, Rochdale and Salford City in the group stages of the Papa John’s Trophy.

‘An invited Premier League club, the Reds were placed in Northern Group D on Thursday and are set to play all of their fixtures away from home.

‘The winners and runners-up of the pool will progress to the round of 32’.

Last season’s competition saw the young Reds lose all three games against Rochdale, Port Vale and Bolton Wanderers but it does hand them a great opportunity.

Playing against fully grown professional footballers will be much more beneficial than playing in the Premier League 2 against similar age and ability players.

It’s a good way for the youngsters to gain some experience and maybe show Jurgen Klopp that they deserve a chance in the first-team set up, in a domestic cup game.

