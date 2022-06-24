Liverpool win friendly status award after work by LFC Foundation and official mascot Mighty Red

Liverpool are more than a football club and a lot of work is done behind the scenes to make the club as inclusive as possible.

As reported by the club’s website, this work has been rewarded: ‘Liverpool FC’s official mascot Mighty Red and LFC Foundation have become the first mascot programme and Premier League football foundation to be awarded Makaton Friendly status.

‘Makaton is a language programme that uses symbols and signs with speech to support children and adults with communication difficulties.

‘By using the Makaton Friendly scheme, the club can make its services accessible to everyone, especially those who use Makaton to aid their communication’.

It’s great that we have become the first club to do this and is a real show that we are not just leaders in terms of football but also many other important matters.

To be able to communicate with more people will ensure that football remains a game for everyone and that Anfield will be the perfect place for any person to enjoy the game.

Thanks to events like the charity matches that are played at our home stadium, the LFC Foundation can continue to complete their brilliant wok.

