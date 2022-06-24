Manchester City ‘reach agreement’ on reported Liverpool target and the England international is close to ‘finalising deal’

Liverpool have been linked with countless midfielders this summer but one of them is heading to Manchester City.

As reported by David Ornstein from The Athletic: ‘Man City have reached agreement with Leeds to sign midfielder Kalvin Phillips. £42m + £3m — with Darko Gyabi joining #LUFC separately for £5m fixed.

‘Clubs now in process of finalising deal for 26yo England int’l to join #MCFC @TheAthleticUK #LUFC’.

It has always felt that the links between ourselves and Kalvin Phillips have been somewhat tenuous and so seeing him head elsewhere is not too much of a worry.

If anything, this should strengthen our pursuit of Jude Bellingham next summer as Pep Guardiola’s side would be unlikely to add both England internationals to their squad.

It’s certainly a good signing for the Manchester club but it will all depend on whether the former Leeds United man can reach the heights that he has the potential to do so.

