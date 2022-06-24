(Photo) ‘No day off’ – Darwin Nunez shows off his impressive physique in birthday social media post that will excite Liverpool fans

New Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has taken to his social media to showcase his impressive physique and prove he’s working hard ahead of his debut season at Anfield.

The Uruguay international arrived from Benfica earlier this month in a deal worth an initial £64m and he’ll hope to hit the ground running in a Red shirt.

He captioned the image on his Twitter page saying “No day off” whilst he looked away from the camera and showed off his ripped build.

READ MORE: ‘I don’t think he could play on after that’ – Pundit offers three bizarre reasons as to why he believes Sadio Mane left Liverpool this summer

It’s great to see that the former Almeria man is looking to get in the best possible shape ahead of meeting up with his new teammates for the start of pre-season at the AXA Training Centre on July 4.

Nunez is actually celebrating his 23rd birthday today, but it’s great to see that he feels there’s no time to rest despite it being his special day.

The intensity and the workload required to succeed in the Premier League is something that can often surprise many during their debut season in the English top-flight, but Jurgen Klopp and Co will be keen to help the forward settle as quickly as possible.

We face Fulham away from home in our first game of the season on August 6, so before then, let’s hope the lads continue working hard to make next season as successful as possible.

You can see our No. 27’s post below via his official Twitter page:

#Ep55 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Farewell Sadio Mane, Mo Salah contract hope… & more!