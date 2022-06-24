Pundit names ‘massive bargain’ Andy Robertson as Jurgen Klopp’s fifth-best signing as Liverpool manager

Paul Merson has explained why he’s placed Andy Robertson above Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum when ranking Jurgen Klopp’s best signings during his time at Liverpool.

The German boss arrived on Merseyside in 2015 and has become renowned for his smart moves in the transfer market.

Scotland captain Robertson arrived from Hull City in 2017 and although he had to remain patiently for his chance, he’s now recognised as one of the best full-backs In the world by many.

“Andy Robertson came from Hull City and is a player any other team could have signed because he was right there in front of their eyes,” Merson told Sportskeeda (via The Boot Room).

“It’s not like Liverpool’s scouting team unearthed a hidden gem from the far depths of Brazil, but you once again have to appreciate Jurgen Klopp’s vision because he counted on the Scotsman to do the job for his team. He’s been an unbelievable signing for them, and to think they signed for a meagre £8 million is just baffling.

“Robertson has been a consistent presence in the Liverpool backline and he very rarely gets rag-rolled by opponents, while he is one of the best crossers in the game. He is very direct and makes a massive impact on both ends of the pitch.

“I considered the likes of Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum, but Robertson gets the nod due to his consistency and for the fact that he turned out to be a massive bargain.”

Andy Robertson is one of the greatest bargain deals of recent time.

For a player that cost just £8m to come into the side, become a regular starter and perform so consistently week in and week out is brilliant a testament to our No.26’s character.

Credit must be given to the club and their scouting technique – Robbo had been relegated with Hull City when we signed him but we still spotted his potential and seen something that no other side did.

The former Dundee United man has won every major trophy possible since joining the club and he’ll be looking to further add to his achievements next term.

He’s been enjoying some much-deserved time off in Las Vegas recently before he returns to Liverpool ahead of another huge campaign.

