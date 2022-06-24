Sadio Mane wanted Liverpool exit because Jurgen Klopp ‘belittled’ AFCON says pundit who blames the German for departure

Sadio Mane left Liverpool for Bayern Munich and one pundit has blamed Jurgen Klopp’s stance on AFCON, for his decision.

Speaking with talkSPORT, Trevor Sinclair said: “I think the main thing is that Jurgen Klopp lost him when he came out and belittled the AFCON tournament which his manager (for Senegal) Aliou Cisse had to come out and defend the AFCON and said ‘you were coming second until our African players started playing for you’.

“Mane is a man of principles, you’ve seen him buy hospitals, buy schools and all the rest of it in his home town of Senegal and it’s for these reasons I feel Sadio Mane’s thought, you know what, I’m going, I’m leaving the club.

“He’s had a good time, he’s been a club legend but I don’t think he could play on after that”.

Quite frankly it’s a disgusting assertion to make from the former Manchester City man, with everyone in sane mind and who has actually watched the German’s comments on the tournament knowing that he never belittled it at all and was obviously being ironic.

The 55-year-old labelled it a ‘little’ tournament as a reminder of how big the competition is to football, never mind just the continent of Africa.

This ‘story’ has come from people reading a quote and making a mountain out of a molehill, there’s absolutely no doubt that these words had no impact on the Senegalese attacker’s decision to leave Anfield.

