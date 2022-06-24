Seven free transfers that Liverpool could still sign this summer to strengthen the squad ahead of the new season

Liverpool seem to have reported that there will be no more signings this season but perhaps free transfers could still be possible?

Planet Football have listed seven potential free transfers that we could sign this summer, if Jurgen Klopp wants to add to his ranks but not spend and of his transfer fund.

‘Ousmane Dembele – The Barcelona winger is yet to agree fresh terms with his current club and could help provide creativity in Liverpool’s front line after the departure of Mane.

READ MORE: (Video) Curtis Jones spotted training in University of California as his summer work in Los Angeles continues

‘Cristian Pavon – An experienced Argentina international who can play across the front three, Pavon could provide a low-wage option for the cups and the bench, especially given the imminent departure of Takumi Minamino.

‘Paulo Dybala – The Argentine is technically supreme and has the versatility that Klopp craves in his forwards. He would be a serious improvement to Liverpool’s depth, while a plethora of attacking options also means Dybala would have time to settle in England.

‘Andrea Belotti – Every team has a player who they chuck on when things aren’t going right, who doesn’t fit in with their usual style of play. For years at Liverpool, that had been the much-adored Divock Origi. But with the Belgian now gone, Liverpool need to replace him.

‘Xavi Simons – Eventually, just like Sadio Mane, Salah will depart from Liverpool. That could leave them without a global superstar… unless Xavi Simons is coming of age around that time in the famous red shirt.

‘Florentin Tolisso – He would be an interesting player to see under Klopp. Whether the German would get the best out of him is an unknown, but at the very least he would be excellent midfield cover if Liverpool’s injury issues return or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain departs.

‘Luis Suarez – You can see it now; Uruguayan flags in the Kop, vampire teeth sold out in all the shops and a reunion of dreams. It’s not just fun, however. He would be a genuinely good replacement for Origi while also imparting his advice on bagging in the Premier League to his fellow countrymen Darwin Nunez. Oh go on, Klopp – you know you want to’.

It’s all very pie in the sky, mainly because the club seemed to have attempted to stop any transfer rumours by confirming that our business is done for the summer.

Some of these deals could be attractive but we wouldn’t want to offer big wages either and so many of them could be dead in the water.

However, we can’t disagree with the potential fanfare and nostalgia around a certain Uruguayan coming back to Anfield.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business