(Video) Curtis Jones spotted training in University of California as his summer work in Los Angeles continues

Instead of relaxing on his post-season break, Curtis Jones has really been putting the hard work in this summer.

After first sharing footage of him playing for a local six-a-side team, our No.17 has now shared another video of him staying in shape whilst enjoying a break in America.

Thanks to a video shared by actor Darrius Marcellin, our midfielder can be seen being put through his paces on a football pitch in the University of California, Los Angeles.

Dribbling, cone work and sprints can all be seen and it’s clear that the 21-year-old is ready to prove himself to Jurgen Klopp for the upcoming pre-season.

It’s an ill-concealed secret that Liverpool are in the market for a midfielder next summer but it looks like there’s one Scouser who wants to prove that he can be the man for the job.

Let’s hope that this work pays off and that the boss has no choice but to hand him more opportunities to impress, in the next campaign.

You can watch the video of Jones via @darriusmarcellin on Instagram:

