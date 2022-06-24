(Video) Fabinho enjoying the sun as he enters the final few days of his Italian island holiday before pre-season with Liverpool

Much like the rest of the Liverpool squad, Fabinho is enjoying the sun on his post-season holiday.

In a video shared by his wife, Rebeca Tavares, our No.3 can be seen enjoying the weather in Porto Cervo, Costa Smeralda – Sardinia, Italy.

The 28-year-old is recorded in the swimming pool of the impressive destination of the pair’s getaway, ahead of pre-season starting on the 4th of July.

With trips to Thailand, Singapore, Austria and Germany coming up with the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s team, it’s set to be a busy month before the Premier League restarts.

As the main defensive midfielder within the squad, the Brazilian will be setting his sights on being as fit as possible for the opening game against Fulham, with the chance of some Community Shield silverware beforehand.

For now though, he can enjoy the final few days away before the hard work starts all over again.

You can view the video of Fabinho via @rebecatavares on Instagram:

