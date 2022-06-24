(Video) Liverpool’s greatest ever goal decided as fans whittle down the final 10 from 130 of the best strikes for the club

To celebrate Liverpool’s 130th birthday, the club has been counting down the 130 best goals in our history.

Releasing the goals in groups of 10, the final 10 finishes were revealed but the club allowed a vote as to who won the accolade of the best ever.

There were, obviously, some amazing and important finishes to pick from and it is certainly not an easy decision to pick just one.

READ MORE: (Image) Darwin Nunez enjoys birthday meal by the sea as his final days before pre-season can be spent in relaxation

However, that was the job of the supporters and they were handed the choice to choose from:

Ian St John v Leeds United, FA Cup Final, 1965

David Fairclough v Saint-Étienne, European Cup quarter-final, 1977

Kenny Dalglish v Club Brugge, European Cup Final, 1978

Terry McDermott v Tottenham Hotspur, First Division, 1978

Alan Kennedy v Real Madrid, European Cup Final, 1981

Kenny Dalglish v Chelsea, First Division, 1986

Ian Rush v Everton, FA Cup Final, 1986

Steven Gerrard v AC Milan, Champions League Final, 2005

Steven Gerrard v West Ham United, FA Cup Final, 2006

Divock Origi v Barcelona, Champions League semi-final, 2019

The votes have been counted and verified and the top three were: Gerrard in Istanbul, Gerrard against West Ham and the winner was Divock Origi against Barcelona.

It wasn’t the prettiest finish but the importance to our supporters meant it clinched quite an accolade, what better way for the Belgian to bow out than being crowned the scorer of the greatest goal in our history – with a little help from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

You can view the final 10 countdown and the winning finish from Origi via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business